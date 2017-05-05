NC’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Johnston, Harnett schools



ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Superintendent of Public Instruction continued his listening tour today in Johnston and Harnett counties.

Johnston, who was elected to his seat in November, said going to schools to talk to teachers and parents is the best way to hear success stories and learn about the education system’s needs.

Corinth-Holders Elementary School in Johnston County hosted a morning visit.

Principal Melissa Hubbard said the staff made sure to have a normal day and not do anything different because of their visitor.

“This is what we do. This is how we roll. This is it,” she said. “And he’s going to get to see that, and how hard the staff works, the students work, and even with our parents, because we have parent support, how it all comes together.”

Hubbard said her schools number one need is more teachers and teaching assistants.