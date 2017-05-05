Stick-ups in Cary, Morrisville could be tied to 5 others in area, police say



MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Eastern China restaurant was back open Friday, but the employees are concerned that whomever robbed the place Thursday night is still out there. And authorities say the crime could be tied to six similar robberies in the last week and a half.

And the robbery, at a shopping center in normally quiet Morrisville, could be tied to several others in the area.

At Eastern China, the robber cleaned out the cash register just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. A man with a gun stuck the place up, getting away with about $600, employees said.

“Yeah, horrible situation,” said Daeyoung Moon, who works at a nearby cleaner’s and tailor’s.

Detectives came by Friday, looking at his surveillance cameras as well as others nearby.

Just 10 minutes after the holdup at Eastern China, another 911 call came in, this time from the Extended Stay hotel on Weston Parkway in Cary, about four miles up North Carolina Highway 54 from Eastern China.

“He just said, ‘Give me all the money that you got. And, I opened the bag that we have and I gave him all the money,'” a caller said.

The caller said the robber wore a black-and-white bandanna, a description similar to the one given by employees at Eastern China. Employees there said there was also a second man in a getaway car, but so far a clear description of that man, hasn’t emerged. Nor has a good description of the getaway car.

Now, police are trying to figure out whether these two robberies are tied to the five others, which include three back-to-back-to-back in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Crime spree suspect robs 3 Raleigh businesses in under 15 minutes, police say

Tasha Nelson stays at the motel that was robbed.

Now she’s carrying mace “at all times,” she said.

She’s seen police patrolling, but she’s still worried, she said.

“I’m concerned that they will try again,” she said.