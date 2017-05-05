Teen girl missing from Fayetteville might be in Myrtle Beach, police say

Miller, left, and Elliott (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Isabelle Miller is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

She’s believed to be traveling with Malik Antonio Elliott, 20, and the two may be in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area, police said.

Miller left willingly with Elliott and isn’t believed to be in any danger, police said.

Anyone with information Miller’s location is asked to immediately call 911, Det. B. Jonsson at (910) 580-2260, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

