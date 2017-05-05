Tornado touched down in Granville County, National Weather Service says

By Published: Updated:

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Friday morning in Granville County.

The EF-1 tornado touched down for approximately one minute at 5:20 a.m. with winds at 95 mph, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The damage is centered around Horner Siding Road just outside Oxford.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The main damage indicator was uprooted hardwood trees, the NWS said.

No one was injured by the tornado.

There was an active tornado watch for the entire area at the time of the tornado.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s