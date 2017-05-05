Tornado touched down in Granville County, National Weather Service says

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Friday morning in Granville County.

The EF-1 tornado touched down for approximately one minute at 5:20 a.m. with winds at 95 mph, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The damage is centered around Horner Siding Road just outside Oxford.

The main damage indicator was uprooted hardwood trees, the NWS said.

No one was injured by the tornado.

There was an active tornado watch for the entire area at the time of the tornado.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.