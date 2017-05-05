Tornado Watch in effect until 9 a.m. for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time this week, severe weather will impact central North Carolina, but tornadoes will be possible late Thursday through early Friday morning with this second round.

A tornado watch is now in effect for the following counties in North Carolina until 9 a.m. Friday morning:

<strong>ALAMANCE, ANSON, BLADEN, BRUNSWICK, CARTERET, CHATHAM, COLUMBUS, CRAVEN, CUMBERLAND, DUPLIN, DURHAM, EDGECOMBE, FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GREENE, GUILFORD, HALIFAX, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, JONES, LEE, LENOIR, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, NASH, NEW HANOVER, ONSLOW, ORANGE, PAMLICO, PENDER, PERSON, PITT, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, ROBESON, SAMPSON, SCOTLAND, VANCE, WAKE, WARREN, WAYNE,

AND WILSON</strong>

All of central North Carolina will get showers and storms overnight and into Friday morning.

On Thursday, the Triangle had a high of 80 after a morning low of 57; and Fayetteville had a high of 82 after a morning low of 58. The normal high this time of year is 77 with a normal low of 53.

A cold front will move through early Friday and with it some showers will be possible. An upper level low pressure system with some cool air will move over the area on Saturday and a shower will be possible with it. Otherwise the weekend will be cool and mostly dry. The cool air will stick around into the beginning of next week, but skies should be mostly sunny<a href=”http://wx.wncn.com/weather/7DAY_WP_FULL.jpg”><img class=”alignright” src=”http://wx.wncn.com/weather/7DAY_WP_FULL.jpg” alt=”” width=”326″ height=”183″ /></a>.

<strong>Tonight</strong> will be cloudy with showers and storms likely. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain risk will be nearly 100 percent.

<strong>Friday </strong>will be mostly cloudy early with a couple morning showers; then become partly sunny during the afternoon. The high will be <strong>74</strong>. Winds will be south south-southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

<strong>Friday Night</strong> will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 50. Winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph.

<strong>Saturday </strong>will have clouds and some sun with a passing shower possible. The high will be <strong>68; </strong>winds will be west 10 to 15 mph. The risk of rain will be 20 percent.

<strong>Sunday </strong>will be partly cloudy and cool. The high will be <strong>70, </strong>after a morning low of 48. <strong>Monday </strong>will be mostly sunny. The high will be <strong>70, </strong>after a morning low of 45.

<strong>Tuesday </strong>will be mostly sunny. The high will be <strong>71, </strong>after a morning low of 46. <strong>Wednesday </strong>will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower. The high will be <strong>76, </strong>after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

<strong>Next Thursday </strong>will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be <strong>75, </strong>after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

