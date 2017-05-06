1 dead in 3-vehicle crash along I-85 in NC

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) — One person has died in a serious crash involving at least three vehicles on northbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte Saturday, according to medic.

The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. on I-85 at Bruton Smith Boulevard near Concord Mills.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, three of the right lanes are closed near exit 48.

The lanes were expected to reopen around 2 p.m., the NCDOT said.

No other information has been released.

