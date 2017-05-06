11 families given keys to new Habitat for Humanity homes in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Eleven families now have new keys to their Habitat For Humanity homes in Raleigh

Saturday, the “Build a Block” dedication ceremony welcomed the families to Lake Wheeler Road.

This marks the most homes that the local Habitat for Humanity chapter and its partners have built at one time.

They had help from N.C. State University, including the men’s basketball team who put in some volunteer hours.

One homeowner said it’s the new start she needed.

During the project, 5,000 volunteers put in more than 20,000 hours to build the 11 townhomes.

Also, $715,000 was also raised by N.C. State to help build the new homes.

