21st annual Susan G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure held

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Breast cancer survivors and those battling the disease painted the town pink Saturday morning in Research Triangle Park for the 21st annual Susan G Komen Triangle Race for the Cure.

Organizers say the race raises awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.

The event included a 5K run, walk and a survivor celebration honoring those who have battled breast cancer.

“It gives me inspiration as I hear about how many years people (have) survived and to know that I have survived year after year. It’s just a lot of inspiration with all of the women that you meet,” said breast cancer survivor Lula Massenburg.

Many participants say they look forward to the race every year.

“It’s just a like a sisterhood. All of the survivors get together. Share our stories and just have a day of fun,” said Marty Clark, also a breast cancer survivor.

The Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast group was looking to raise more than $1 million on Saturday.

At last check, they’re at $800,000.