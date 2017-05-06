Armed pair rob elderly man in Moore County, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that an armed man and woman robbed an elderly man along a road in Moore County late Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.  at the intersection of N.C. Highway 24/27 and Plank Road near Carthage, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide details of the robbery, but a description of the suspects and their car was given.

The elderly man told deputies the man and woman robbers were driving a dark-colored, possibly green, Toyota or Nissan small passenger car that was “ragged out and beat up.”

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is a black man about 5 feet, 11 inches tall weighing approximately 150 pounds.

“The victim described the suspect as tall and thin,” deputies said.

The other suspect is a white woman of medium build with long, dirty blond hair wearing a light-colored blouse and long pants, deputies said.

Anyone with additional information on this crime, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-2931 or our tip line at (910) 947-4444.

