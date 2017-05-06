Ceremony in Raleigh honors fallen NC firefighters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of motorcyclists joined the annual Red Helmet Run on Saturday to honor fallen firefighters.

After a motorcycle procession, riders got together in Nash Square in Raleigh to honor those who died on duty.

The North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation remembered 10 firefighters who died last year — along with one firefighter killed in 1967.

Special guests were also on hand, including Tomy Baker who helped launch the program in Maryland

“Most of these firefighters are volunteers… they work their normal jobs, they’re at home, they get a call for an emergency, they jump up and respond.  They spend a lot of their personal time involved in the fire service and serving their communities,” said Rick Wood, president of N.C. Fallen Firefighters Foundation

This was the 12th annual ceremony honoring the brave men and women.

