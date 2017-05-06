Cool weather continues, warmer midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was much cooler on Saturday with varying amounts of clouds. A cold front will slip through Saturday night which will reinforce the cool air for the next couple of days. With the front a couple showers will be possible, mainly in the evening and the early overnight hours.

mph. On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 67 after a morning low of 53; and Fayetteville had a high of 71 after a morning low of 54. The normal high this time of year is 77 with a normal low of 53.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Clayton and Smithfield, minor flooding is occurring and will continue into the beginning of next week.

Sunday will be bright and dry with cool breezes; with high pressure out to our west controlling our weather. That high will float over central North Carolina Sunday night, and with clear skies and light winds, lows into Monday morning will drop into the lower 40s in most areas.

Monday looks sunny and still on the cool side of May. A warm front will move towards central North Carolina on Tuesday, and with the front, skies will become mostly cloudy and a couple showers will be possible.

Warmer air will be around on Wednesday, as that warm front moves away to our north. A slight risk of a shower or storm will be possible, but most of the day will be dry with highs back in the upper 70s. It will be almost the same story for Thursday with highs near 80 and a chance of a shower or storm.

Next Friday, a cold front will approach and that will give us our best chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly late Friday into Friday night.

Behind the front, clouds will decrease on Saturday and temperatures will cool a bit back down into the middle to lower 70s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers possible. The overnight low will be 47. Winds will be west around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and still cool. The high will be 69. Winds will be west 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday Night will be clear and chilly. The overnight low will be 43. Winds will be light out of the west.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 70, winds will be west 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers possible. The high will be 69, after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 30 percent

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day shower or storm. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59. The risk of rain will be 50 percent.

Saturday will have decreasing clouds. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 57.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Be sure to download our WNCN Weather app for the latest video and hour by hour forecast updated personally by the WNCN weather team in addition to interactive and futurecast radar.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9