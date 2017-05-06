Fast-growing NC waffle delivery business to open first store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Smash Waffles — a waffle delivery service — will open its first eat-in store in uptown Greenville this July.

The waffle delivery company has been up and running since December 2016. Since then, the creators of the delivery sensation have “smashed” and delivered over 75,000 waffles in Pitt County.

Smash Waffles opened in the Raleigh market in February. When they opened in Raleigh, that resulted in a waiting list of over 500 customers.

The Greenville-based company also plans to open eight more locations in the next 18 months.

The developers of Smash Waffles describe the last four months as a whirlwind.

“We realize that people love the convenience of delivery, but our customers have expressed a desire for an inline location,” said Hunter Harrison, one of the creators. “We have found the perfect spot on Dickinson Avenue to meet that need.”

The Smash Cafe’ will be designed to motivate guests by inspiring innovation, sparking intimate conversation, and promoting relaxation; the aroma of freshly smashed dough and brewed coffee as well as a warm and edgy eclectic decor will contribute to the atmosphere.

The Smash Waffle menu includes The O.G. (the original waffle that started it all, topped with honey, cinnamon cream sauce and powdered sugar,) the Campfire (a miniature marshmallow-infused waffle topped with marshmallow cream sauce, Nutella drizzle, graham cracker crumbles and powered sugar,) the Chip Chip Hooray (classic chocolate chip waffle featuring cookie butter and mini chocolate chips,) the Cereal Thriller (crushed cereal – a different type each day, sweet cream sauce and powdered sugar,) the Swirly Sin (cinnamon swirl infused dough and cream cheese icing,) and a unique “Waffle of the Week.”

“We will be expanding our menu with the opening to include more waffle options, specialty coffees, and even ice cream smash-wiches,” explained waffle creator Justin Cox. “Our menu and atmosphere will invite all ages to come in and hang out with us.”

Connect with Smash Waffles at www.SmashWaffles.com or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/SmashWaffles).