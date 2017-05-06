Athletic trainer at NC school charged with sexual activity with student

CLIMAX, N.C. (WFMY) — A former athletic trainer at Providence Grove High School is facing student sex charges.

Kelsey Ann Ranson has been charged with one count of sexual activity with a student following an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a complaint about an inappropriate relationship with a student and the trainer.

Ranson was a contracted athletic trainer with Randolph Health. However, Ranson has since resigned.

Ranson received a $5,000 unsecured bond and is not currently in custody. She’s now awaiting trial.

