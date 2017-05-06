NC State students react after recent incidents on or near campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State University police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in a parking lot on Hillsborough Street on Thursday.

That attack happened after an earlier incident in which N.C State police say a man entered a female student’s dorm room last week and grabbed her.

CBS North Carolina spoke with some N.C. State students, who say the incidents didn’t come as a shock

Students say that they’ve come up with ways to stay safe.

Some students say they always try and walk in groups and pay close attention to their surroundings while others go as far as carrying around weapons for self-defense.

“Whenever I walk home at night I carry an All with me so I can use it to stab somebody if I need to. Luckily, I’ve never had to use it before,” said Marie Gibbons, a graduate student.

Students also recommend taking a self-defense class.

N.C. State police have a crime alert system that sends out text messages to students when crime is reported.