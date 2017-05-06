NC wife charged after husband stabbed to death, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is arrested and charged with stabbing her husband to death on Saturday morning.

According to the New Bern Police Department, it happened in the 1100 block of Church Street at 4:22 a.m.

New Bern police say 28-year-old Whittney Aleeze Tankson stabbed her husband, 40-year-old Kenneth Antoine Tankson during a domestic altercation.

The victim was taken to Carolina East Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

She has been charged with an open count of murder.

Police did not say what the couple was arguing about.

Whittney Tankson was arrested at the scene. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

Tankson is at the Craven County Jail and being held without bond. Her first appearance in court is scheduled for Monday, May 8