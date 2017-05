RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Police say The Sweepstakes in the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

There were eight customers inside the business at the time of the robbery and no one was hurt.

The suspect took about $1,500 then fled on foot.

Police say the man was wearing a ski mask and was 5’10” tall.

No arrest has been made.