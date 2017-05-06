Raleigh Police investigate homicide of 66 year-old man

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Police are investigating the homicide of a 66 year-old man that happened Friday night.

Units responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Capital Boulevard just before 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the man who had been seriously injured.

The man was transported to WakeMed where he was pronounced deceased.

Another man located near the scene was detained by officers in connection to the homicide.

Police say the homicide was not random.

Officials have not yet released any further information.