Raleigh Police investigate homicide of 66 year-old man

By Published:

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Police are investigating the homicide of a 66 year-old man that happened Friday night.

Units responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Capital Boulevard just before 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the man who had been seriously injured.

The man was transported to WakeMed where he was pronounced deceased.

Another man located near the scene was detained by officers in connection to the homicide.

Police say the homicide was not random.

Officials have not yet released any further information.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s