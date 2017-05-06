SC college student found dead in campus apartment

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Furman University student was found dead in an on campus apartment, Friday morning.

Joseph “Blake” Hadden, a 23-year-old senior from Augusta, Georgia, was found dead in his North Village apartment early Friday morning, according to university president Elizabeth Davis.

The coroner’s office and SLED are investigating the death. The coroner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

The university says any students that need support during this time of grief can contact the Chaplain’s Office, Counseling Center, or the Office of Student Life.

Here is the full letter sent by Davis to Furman students:

Dear Furman Community, It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the death of Joseph “Blake” Hadden, a Furman senior from Augusta, Georgia. Blake passed away in his North Village apartment on campus early this morning. Investigators are looking into the cause of death. In this time of profound sorrow, the university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Blake’s family and friends. We will be honored to award his degree posthumously at Commencement tomorrow. Any loss reminds us how precious life can be. This loss also reminds us of the importance of reaching out to one another to offer strength and support and to seek help when needed. It is never easy when we experience such a loss. It impacts the entire Furman community because we live and learn so closely together. That is why it’s important that we console one another in our grief and seek help if we need it. The Chaplain’s Office, Counseling Center, and the Office of Student Life can provide great solace during times of grief and loss. Please know that we will provide any other support we can in the coming days. Contact numbers are below: Chaplain’s Office: 864-294-2133

Counseling Center: 864-294-3031

Student Life Office: 864-294-2202 The Chapel is open today for reflection. Counseling services and Student Life offices also will be open and available today. Please take a moment to remember the life of Joseph “Blake” Hadden and his time as a member of our community. May all who knew him find peace and comfort during this difficult time. Sincerely, Elizabeth Davis

President