Thousands pack downtown for 7th annual Out Raleigh festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands packed downtown Saturday for the seventh annual Out Raleigh festival to support the LGBTQ community.

Local organizations set up booths for people to celebrate diversity in the Triangle.

“The atmosphere here is great. A lot of people are supporting each other regardless of what’s going on and it’s just amazing to see everyone just really showing support,” Brandon Caddell said.

In March, House Bill 2 — the controversial so-called bathroom bill – was repealed and replaced by House Bill 142.

But many people in the LGBTQ community say they believe the new law is still discriminatory.

Many people at Saturday’s event say they believe there’s still work to be done in North Carolina.

“I do not think House Bill 142 is a full repeal. I think that our legislator they should be getting the message right now that it is not good enough,” Noah Amborse said.

Officials say nearly 30,000 attended Saturday’s festival.

The Out Raleigh festival had to be shut down at one point because of high winds on Fayetteville Street.

