Two senior living communities face off in kickball for a good cause

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) – Two local senior living communities battled it out on the kickball field Saturday for a good cause.

Employees from Brookdale Chapel Hill faced off against Brookdale Meadowmont in a friendly competition.

The Kickball for a Cause Challenge and a 5K race raised money for the local Ronald McDonald House in Chapel Hill.

Brookdale residents came to the game at UNC’s Farm Recreational Field to cheer on their teams.

“We just want to raise awareness that the Ronald McDonald House here in Chapel Hill does amazing things for our local families and we just want to give back to the community,” said Shana McCrimmon, Brookdale campus executive director.

The Tar Heel’s mascot, Rameses, and characters from McDonalds were on hand to help with the fundraising.