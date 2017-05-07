3 charged in Fayetteville illegal video gaming bust, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal video gaming operation was uncovered in Fayetteville over the weekend.

Three people are now in custody after the bust, deputies said.

Over the last few years, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has invested resources into breaking up the illegal businesses.

The weekend bust is at least the fourth video gaming operation uncovered in the past two years.

Court documents say the latest illegal gaming operation was happening at 5052 Yadkin Road, inside one of the Lake Valley Plaza suites.

The operation ran from March 2 to May 4 of this year.

At least five video poker machines were found inside the business, according to arrest warrants.

“You should know if you’re gonna setup an illegal gambling operation here in Cumberland County, you will eventually get caught,” said Charles Evans, a Cumberland County Commissioner.

On Friday, sheriff deputies arrested 56-year-old Jean Hoover, 44-year-old Kim Mouser and 59-year-old Steven Lumpkin.

All three suspects were charged with operating video gaming machines and conspiracy, both felonies.

“The Sheriff he is definitely handling this issue because we will not tolerate it here in Cumberland County, one because it’s messing with our revenue, well first, because it’s illegal and second it’s messing with our revenue,” Evans said.

The sheriff’s office has not said how they became aware of the operation or the amount of money that was made.

Hoover and Mouser’s Bond is set a $25,000. Lumpkin’s bond is set at $5,000.

All three suspects will make their first appearance at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday.