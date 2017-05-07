Chapel Hill adding new crosswalks and improving sidewalks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in Chapel Hill will need to be on the lookout for some construction as the town works to make things safer for pedestrians.

The town is adding two new crosswalks with islands in the middle of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

One is located between just south of Estes Drive near the YMCA. The other is close to the police department.

The new crosswalks will connect with existing bus stops.

The town is also improving sidewalks. Voters approved a bond in 2015 to cover the work.

Chapel Hill Transit, YMCA staff and UNC employees requested the projects.

Construction will happen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workers expect to finish by June 30.

In the meantime, drivers should expect some lane closures.