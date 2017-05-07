Man reached for gun and led police in chase, Durham officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say a man was arrested after reaching for a gun while stopped by police then speeding off, leading officers in a chase Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Guess Road and Sovereign Road to assist EMS with an unconscious person inside a vehicle around 9:10 a.m.

Officers found the man unconscious with the car still in drive.

An officer opened the door and reached in to put the car in park. This woke the man woke up.

The officer asked the man for identification and to step out of the vehicle.

The man reached for a gun he was wearing in a holster but the officer was able to push the man forward and take the gun safely.

The man then drove off leading officers in a pursuit.

He was caught a short time later on Guess Road at Broad Street and taken into custody.

The man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for selling narcotics and various traffic offenses.

His name has not yet been released.