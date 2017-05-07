Man dies after shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Henderson on Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Nicholas Street, according to a news release from Henderson police.

The call was for someone who had been shot, police said.

When police arrived, they found Mardell Wendell Wynn, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Vance County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Wynn deceased,” police said.

Henderson police said that the North Carolina SBI is assisting with the investigation after they were contacted.

Police did not supply any information about a suspect.

If anyone should have any information related to this case, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information that may lead to an arrest Callers may remain anonymous.