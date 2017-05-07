One killed, two injured after shooting and crash in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – Police say 23 year-old Shiheem Raiford of Goldsboro was found deceased inside of a car after it crashed following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, units responded to the area of Atlantic Avenue and North Herman Street to a report of gunshots fired.

Moments later, officers responded to a wreck just down the street on Wayne Memorial Drive and First Church Road.

Raiford and two other people were inside the car. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The other two occupants were outside of the car when officers arrived. One had been shot in the knee and the other sustained abrasions from the crash. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Police say Raiford was pronounced deceased at the scene but it is unclear if he succumbed to injuries from the crash or if he was struck by bullets.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.