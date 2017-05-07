Unsettled week ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cooler weekend across the area, the pattern will turn more unsettled for the week ahead.

On Sunday, the Triangle reached 69 in the afternoon and the Sandhills warmed to 74.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Clayton and Smithfield, minor flooding is occurring and will continue into the beginning of next week.

Monday will be sunny and cool for may with high temperatures only reaching near 70. A warm front will move towards central North Carolina on Tuesday, and with that front, skies will become mostly cloudy and a few showers will be possible.

Warmer air will return on Wednesday and Thursday, as that warm front moves to our north and stalls. Some showers or storms will be possible with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

On Friday, a cold front will approach the area and that will give us our best chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly late Friday into Friday night.

A lingering morning shower will be possible early Saturday, otherwise, clouds will decrease with temperatures cooling back into the low 70s.

Overnight will be mainly clear and chilly. The low will be 44. Winds will be light out of the west.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 70, winds will be west 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The high will be 69, after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 30 percent

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late-day shower or storm. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be near 78, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 73, after a morning low of 59. The risk of rain will be 50 percent.

Saturday will have a stray morning shower possible, followed by decreasing clouds. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 57. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 53.

