Woman used self-defense in deadly NC shootout, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) — A man that was shot and killed in a shootout in northeast Lincolnton Saturday has been identified, deputies say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a shots fired call around 2:45 p.m. near a home in the 2600 block of Painter Lane. The sheriff’s office said a shootout occurred involving several people.

Upon arrival, deputies said a man, later identified as 51-year-old Marion Palmer Yarborough, was found dead in the front yard of the home.

According to officials, two men entered the house trying to sell firearms. Shortly after, an argument began and the two men placed a person in the home on the floor at gunpoint, deputies said.

That’s when a woman came out of a back bedroom and fired her gun at the men, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man and a woman fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the men were trying to sell stolen guns from a location in Gastonia.

Family members of a man who lives in the home told WBTV that the man killed was allegedly trying to rob them. Deputies have not confirmed this.

“He had a gun up to my son’s head, what I was told. Thank God my son is still living,” said Danny Blackburn.

Detectives will not file charges against the shooter, saying this was self-defense.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Monday morning.

