Young woman dies after Raleigh man crashes near Holly Springs, troopers say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman died and two other people were critically injured in a crash in Wake County early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:52 a.m. on Penny Road near Hunters Bluff Drive near Holly Springs, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the crash happened when a Toyota Scion, driven by James Randall Thomas, 21, of Raleigh, was traveling west on Penny Road.

“Thomas lost control of the vehicle, traveling off the roadway to the right, striking a tree and overturning the vehicle,” troopers said.

“As a result of the collision, an unrestrained rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle.”

Cheyanne Nicole Hass, 22, of Murphy was the rear passenger in the car and died after the crash, officials said.

A front passenger and Thomas were transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh and are in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

“Investigators are consulting with the Wake County D.A.’s office (in) reference (to) pending charges,” authorities said.