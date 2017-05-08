22-year-old Moore County woman dies in single-vehicle crash

EASTWOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Moore County woman died Monday when her Jeep ran off U.S. Highway 15-501 and hit a tree, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Around 8 a.m., first responders were called to the scene at 15-501 near N.C. 73 where they found Jeep Rubicon on its side in the brush.

Anna Rose Aklus, of Robbins, died at the scene, the Aberdeen Times reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Aklus is said to be the daughter of a Moore County Sheriff’s Department detective, the Aberdeen Times reported.

The Eastwood Fire Department, Pinehurst Fire Department, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department, North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol all responded to the call.