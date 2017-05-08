4 teens charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old SC dad

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Four teens were charged in a shooting that killed 19-year-old father Mar’Quise Deshun Evans.

The Lancaster Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Caroline Court around 9:16 p.m. April 11 where they found a black SUV with numerous bullet holes. That’s when police say Evans, who had been shot multiple times, walked around the corner and collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, police announced 17-year-old Keshawn Cunningham, 17-year-old La’Jameion Hood, 19-year-old Leon Caskey Jr. and a 15-year-old were being charged in the case. They were arrested Friday.

No possible motives have been released.

Cunningham was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Hood was charged with accessory before the fact of murder. Caskey was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The 15-year old is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Police say additional arrests are expected.

Family and friends say Evans leaves behind a one-year-old child.

Anyone with information can contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.