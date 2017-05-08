51-year-old Person County man dies from shotgun blast, sheriff says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A son discovered the body of his father, who had been killed with a shotgun, Saturday night, Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said.

Around 10:20 p.m., Jones said 51-year-old Leonard Pettiford was found dead from a shotgun blast in his home on Halifax Road.

Pettiford was last seen about 11 p.m. Friday night at his job in Oxford.

His son went to check on him when he didn’t show up to work Saturday.

Investigators have no leads and no motive at this time.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.