About 100 firearms stolen after thieves cut hole in gun shop wall

By Published:
WNCT photo

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly 100 firearms are missing from a Martin County gun shop.

The theft happened on April 25 at Mackey’s Landing Firearms in Jamesville.

RELATED: 52 firearms stolen from NC gun shop

The store’s owner said when he was opening the store he saw light hitting the floor from a hole.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The owner told deputies someone cut a hole into a rear wall of the building, then smashed the glass gun case and stole the firearms.

“I hope they’re recovered,” said Michael Hardison, a Mackey’s customer. “I’ll be surprised if they’re still in this area, truth be told.”

RELATED: Up to 60 firearms stolen at NC gun show, police now say

An incident report narrative says that the store’s owner estimates around 100 handguns were stolen.

No arrests have been made and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Department.

The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has taken over the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s