Alert issued for missing Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Durham man.

Danny Earl Smith, 60, was last seen Sunday in the 2200 block of Gentry Drive, according to a Silver Alert that was issued.

The alert said that Smith may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Smith is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue “muscle” shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Durham Police Department’s front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.