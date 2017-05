RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday night Wake County honored the finalists for Teacher of the Year.

There were 177 candidates up for the honor.

The winner was Betsy Graves, a young teacher and dance instructor at Broughton High School.

Superintendent James Merril pointed to her dedication to helping students succeed in and out of the classroom.

Before teaching at Broughton, she did her student teaching at Panther Creek and graduated from Meredith in 2013.