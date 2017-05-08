Corvette named 2017 Indy 500 pace car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy 500 officials unveiled the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport on Friday as this year’s official pace car.

It marks the 14th time a Corvette has taken the coveted slot. In fact, the Corvette has served as pace car more than any other vehicle.

“Chevrolet and Indianapolis are inextricably linked, sharing one of the longest racing heritages in all of motorsports,” said J. Douglas Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We are proud of the longstanding relationship between Chevrolet and the Speedway, and we love having the Corvette Grand Sport lead the ‘500’ field to the green flag.”

The 101st Indy 500 is set for May 28.