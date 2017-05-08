Deputies at Orange County school as board addresses ‘symbolic speech’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A few sheriff’s deputies are at an Orange County School Board meeting on Monday evening, which is unusual.

The meeting comes after Wednesday’s first meeting of a task force examine the issue of the Confederate flag being in Orange County schools.

Supporters of the flag have been trying to get people to show up outside Stanback Middle School and wave the Confederate flag as people arrive for Monday evening’s meeting.

For months, the board has been hearing from parents and other people who want it banned.

They’ve been concerned about seeing students show up to school wearing it on shirts or hats and say other students have been made uncomfortable.

On Monday night the board is set to look at the district’s dress code policy as it related to “symbolic speech.”

Even though parents have asked the board to weigh in on the flag, until now there’s been no discussion at any of the meetings.

“It is a small price to pay to leave your symbols at home for six hours, so that students can have an environment (without) intimidation,” said Latarndra Strong with the Hate-Free Schools Coalition.

The head of a group called ACTBAC N-C posted on Facebook “…there needs to be a solid group of people at the school board meeting to speak, show pride, wear the colors, forward the colors and stand up for the right for our children to be proud and honor their Southern fathers, Southern honor and respect.”

At past meetings about the issue, there have been dozens of people at times speaking against the flag and only one in support.