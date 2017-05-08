Durham house fire leaves man dead, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead after a house fire destroyed a home in Durham County Sunday night, Durham fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to a home located at 1214 Summerville Lane around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the second and third floors of the three-story home, officials said.

A woman told firefighters on scene that she believed someone was still inside the home. Firefighters said the fire was so strong that they were unable to get inside the home to rescue the person.

Once the fire was under control, they found a man dead inside on the second floor.

Officials said the home suffered significant damage to all three floors and crews worked into Monday morning to put out hot spots.

Firefighters are trying to determine what started the fire, but they believe it was accidental and caused by “smoking materials.”

Investigators have not yet released the victim’s name as they’re working to notify additional family members.