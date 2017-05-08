Fayetteville police accuse man of firing shot as he robbed Burger King

Amir Greene (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested the man they say robbed a Burger King on April 18.

Amir Joushawn Greene, 26, of the 2100 block of Lakeridge Drive, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen goods and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Greene was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Police say Greene robbed the Burger King at 7011 Raeford Road at about 9:19 p.m. April 18.

He entered the restaurant, pulled out a handgun, fired a round into the ceiling and demanded money from the register, police said.

He got the money and left.

