Fayetteville teen girl missing for 4 days found, reunited with family

Isabelle Miller (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old Fayetteville girl who went missing on May 4 has been located, Fayetteville police said.

Isabelle Miller was last seen just after midnight on May 4 along the 300 block of Devane Street.

Police said they believed Miller was traveling with Malik Antonio Elliott, 20, and was headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Miller left willingly with Elliott and wasn’t believed to be in any danger, police said.

Police said in a release Monday morning that Miller has been “located and reunited with her family.”

No further information was released by police.

