Gov. Cooper says major economic announcement will come ‘very soon’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper teased an announcement Monday concerning 1,500 high-paying jobs coming to Wake County.

Cooper said in March a financial firm was interesting in bringing the jobs to Wake County but was concerned about House Bill 2.

Now that HB2 is off the books – CBS North Carolina’s Beau Minnick asked Cooper about those jobs.

“We should be hearing something very soon and we’ll have something maybe tomorrow morning to let you know about,” Cooper told Minnick.

During the controversy surrounding HB2, Cooper made it clear he thought the law was hurting his ability to recruit certain businesses to North Carolina.

The Triangle Business Journal cited multiple unnamed sources who tell them financial services company Credit Suisse is considering bringing those jobs to RTP.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the company but they aren’t commenting.

David Meeker, co-owner of Trophy Brewing Company, said if the reports are true, the jobs would be a major benefit to the Triangle economy.

“A thousand to 1,500 employees making that salary can support tons of small businesses, you know, probably hundreds. So it’s a big deal to us. We’re excited about it. It keeps the momentum going,” Meeker said.

He’s hoping to hear the good news soon.

Cooper said since HB2’s repeal, the business climate in North Carolina has improved but he says there is more work to do to fight discrimination in our state.