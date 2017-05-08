Group in Apex rescues 8 ducklings from storm drain

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — It took Apex fire crews, two police officers, a pair of electricians and two women to save eight ducklings from a storm drain on Monday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around noon on the Apex Peakway when the electricians first passed a storm drain and noticed a duck acting strangely at the storm drain.

Soon, Dawn Delventhal stopped along with her friend and then Apex police officers Newman and Short came to help.

The Apex Fire Department also came to assist.

During the hours of effort to get the baby ducks, the mother duck paced around the area.

She was “back and forth crossing the Peakway – flying, walking, frantic, everywhere. We thought she would get hit” by a car, Delventhal said on Facebook. “It got to where one of the police officers would escort her back and forth (the street) when he could.”

After three hours the baby ducks were plucked from the storm drain.

The mother duck helped during the final 20 minutes.

“She helped by talking to her babies and coaxing the final three out of the drain,” Delventhal said on Facebook.

After the eight ducklings were boxed up, the mother “walked us” down to a pond, where they were released, Delventhal said.