Hurricane Hunter aircraft to bring awareness tour to RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane experts are bringing two hurricane hunter aircraft to six North American cities – including Raleigh – to raise the awareness of the threats and dangers association with the tropical cyclones

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will bring their USAF Reserve WC-130J Hurricane Hunter aircraft and its G-IV aircraft to RDU International’s general aviation terminal on Wednesday with public tours from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Rick Knabb, hurricane specialists Daniel Brown and John Cangialosi, Hurricane Hunter mission specialist Warren Madden, the USAF hurricane hunter crew members, and the NOAA aircraft crew members will be at RDU to talk about hurricane preparedness.

The tour also made stops in Newfoundland, Canda, New York, Washington, Orlando and Miami.

