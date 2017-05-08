Man dead, woman critically injured in Durham double shooting

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a double shooting Monday morning in Durham, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive around 1:05 a.m. Monday and found a man dead from gunshot wounds and a critically injured adult female who had also been shot.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The woman was transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating the double shooting and have not provided any other information in the case.

CBS North Carolina has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s