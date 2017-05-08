Man dead, woman critically injured in Durham double shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a double shooting Monday morning in Durham, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive around 1:05 a.m. Monday and found a man dead from gunshot wounds and a critically injured adult female who had also been shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating the double shooting and have not provided any other information in the case.

CBS North Carolina has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.