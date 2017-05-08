NC carpet installer wins $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMFY) — A Randolph County man is celebrating after winning a $1 million lottery prize.

Alvaro Aguilar, a carpet installer from Ramseur, won the money by playing the Platinum 7’s scratch-off game.

The lucky ticket was bought at the One Stop Shop on Corbin Street in Jacksonville.

He had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. Aguilar chose the lump sum and received $417,009 after taxes.

He plans to use the money to help his mother and family.

“They’re my first priority,” said Aguilar. “I want to make sure they’re taken care of.”

Aguilar’s good fortune came after he gave his stepfather money to buy a lottery ticket.