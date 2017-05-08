NC parents charged with murder in death of 6-month-old daughter

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) — The parents of a six-month-old who died at the hospital in April have now each been charged with murder.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the baby, identified as Khloe Alice Dean by family, died on April 28, after being in the Levine Children’s Hospital since March 24. She was in critical condition for over a month.

Deputies said the baby’s parents, 34-year-old Steven Glenn Dean and 34-year-old Morgan Lyndsay Conn, were both arrested after officers issued a search warrant for a home on Rehobeth Church Road in Shelby in March.

The district attorney presented murder charges to the grand jury three days after the child died. Both parents were already charged with felony child abuse before the indictment came down Monday.

Donnie Osborne, Dean’s brother-in-law, said he was devastated when he heard Khloe died. He also said detectives told him the details behind the baby’s death.

“What the detectives have been telling me is that somebody had picked the baby up by her arms, and shook her violently so bad, that it was like they threw her off a two-story building,” Osborne said.

Jenna Bullman lives next door to Dean and Conn. She said she performed CPR on Khloe the day she was taken to the hospital.

“This whole time I’ve been angry. You never know who’s living right next door,” Bullman said.

The other children living in the home were placed in DSS custody. Family and neighbors said there were eight other children living in that home.

Bullman said those children are also victims in this.

“They don’t understand what’s going on. They know they’re not with their mommy and daddy,” Bullman said.

Family members created a GoFundMe page for the baby girl. According to the GoFundMe page, Khloe Alice Dean was a triplet.

