NC pregnant mom found dead after shots fired

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers area attempting to determine who is responsible for killing a pregnant woman at a Plymouth home Sunday night.

According to the SBI, Kendra Norman, 27, was found fatally shot along the 300 block of E. Fourth Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Norman lived with Rosa Holley, the grandmother to one of Norman’s four children. She had another one on the way.

Holley described Norman as an “outgoing person that truly loved her children.”

Holley said she was inside the home with her husband and Norman when she heard a cry for help and that was the last time she heard Norman’s voice.

“I hear somebody say, “Ms. Rose, Ms. Rose,’ after I heard two shots,” Holley said.

The area around the house is still blocked off and no one is allowed in or out.

The State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are assisting Plymouth police with a homicide investigation, and the Pitt County Medical Examiners Office has received Norman’s body.

No suspects are in custody at this time.