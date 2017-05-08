Man found shot at Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot at a gas station on Capital Boulevard Monday morning.

Officers responded to a gas station in the 2700 block of Capital Boulevard at Brentwood Road just after 7 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

The man told police he didn’t know where he had been shot, just that it was near Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road.

The man was transported to the hospital and was immediately sent into surgery, police said.

Officers are currently on scene at both a gas station and a nearby hotel, but have not been able to confirm where it happened or the circumstances surrounding it.

The incident is currently under investigation and police have not released any further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.