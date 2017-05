FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, a Fuquay-Varina town spokeswoman said.

Authorities are investigating the death.

The body was found near the intersection of Sequoia Ridge Drive and Judd Parkway, the spokeswoman said.

Authorities weren’t immediately releasing any other information.