Raleigh man charged with exposing penis at Pullen Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh has been charged after he was accused of exposing his penis at Pullen Park on Friday, according to court documents.

Ronnie Darren Hill, 57, of Snow Avenue, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure after he took his penis out of his pants in front of a man on Ashe Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Friday, right in front of Pullen Park, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant did not show whether any children were in Hill’s presence when he allegedly exposed himself at the park.

Hill was arrested and taken to the Wake County Detention Center where he is being held on a $2,000 secured bond.