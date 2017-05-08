Raleigh teen charged with pointing BB gun at Food Lion customers, stealing items

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teen has been charged after stealing from a Food Lion and pointing a BB gun rifle at people inside the store, according to an arrest warrant.

Carlos Daniel Varona, 19, of the 8800 block of Stockbridge Circle, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor shoplifting concealment of goods and one count of misdemeanor go armed to the terror of people, court documents show.

According to the arrest warrant, Varona stole items from the Food Lion located at 9525 Strickland Road and then pointed a rifle BB gun at shoppers inside the store on Sunday. One woman who had the gun pointed at her is the person who reported the incident to police.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer against Varona was also obtained along with the arrest warrant. Varona is listed as an undocumented immigrant and a citizen of Mexico.

He was served with the detainer the same day he was charged with the offense that occurred inside the Food Lion.

Varona was transported to the Wake County Detention Center where he was given a $2,500 secured bond.